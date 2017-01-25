US destroyer's commander among 2 injured in Japan ship collision
TOKYO, June 17 The U.S. Navy said the commander of a destroyer that collided with a Philippine merchant vessel early on Saturday morning was among two sailors medically evacuated.
MOSCOW Jan 25 The Kremlin on Wednesday hailed Syria peace talks held in Kazakhstan as a success and said more might be held in future if there was a need.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters he thought the talks might help give impetus to troubled U.N.-brokered negotiations in Geneva.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
TOKYO, June 17 The U.S. Navy said the commander of a destroyer that collided with a Philippine merchant vessel early on Saturday morning was among two sailors medically evacuated.
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Coast Guard confirmed on Saturday that seven crew members of the USS Fitzgerald naval destroyer were missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel in the dead of night southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.