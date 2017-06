MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana by phone on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu "underlined the importance of establishing direct contact between the Syrian government and representatives of the opposition," the ministry said in a statement.

