LAUSANNE, Switzerland Oct 15 Participants at
multinational talks on ending the Syria crisis in Switzerland on
Saturday agreed to continue contacts in the near future, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian news agencies.
It was not clear whether that meant further meetings or
discussions by phone.
Lavrov also told Russian agencies that the parties at the
talks had discussed several "interesting ideas" and that they
had spoken in favour of launching a political process in Syria
as soon as possible.
