Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in Anadan city, about 10 kilometers away from the towns of Nubul and Zahraa, Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man inspects a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighborhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Smoke rises after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in Anadan city, about 10 kilometers away from the towns of Nubul and Zahraa, Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura gestures during a news conference on the Syrian peace talks outside President Wilson hotel in Geneva, Switzerland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BEIRUT Rebels in Aleppo will soon be completely encircled, a Syrian army source said on Thursday, as the military continues operations near the city after cutting the insurgents' most important supply route from the Turkish border.

The source was speaking after the army and allied militia, backed by Russian air strikes, broke through rebel lines on Wednesday to Nubul and al-Zahraa, Shi'ite towns loyal to Damascus lying northwest of Aleppo.

"If the army completes its operation in the northwest direction from Zirba, and in the southwest direction from Nubul and al-Zahraa, all the supply routes will be cut. And this is soon," the source said. Zirba lies southwest of Aleppo.\

