WASHINGTON, April 6 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov on Wednesday about a poison gas attack in Syria that the
United States has blamed on the Russia-backed Syrian government,
a senior State Department official said on Thursday.
The discussion came days before Tillerson goes to Moscow for
talks with Russian officials expected to focus on the Syrian
civil war and Russia's backing of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
"We sought the Russian analysis or readout of what they
thought had happened" in the poison gas attack, the official
said on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alistair Bell)