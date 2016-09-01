By Tom Miles
| GENEVA, Sept 1
GENEVA, Sept 1 Syria's opposition plans to
unveil its plans for a political transition to help end the
country's five-year war at a meeting of ministers in London next
week, a delegate said.
In emailed comments to Reuters, Hind Kabawat, a member of
Syria's main opposition group, the High Negotiations Committee,
said the delegation would give a detailed vision for Syria.
This would include the formation of a transitional governing
body with full executive powers, she said.
Other details would include the length of the transition
period, a mechanism to ensure fair representation of minorities
and plans for the reform and reconstitution of state
institutions, Kabawat said.
Syria's war shows little sign of stopping after five and a
half years in which up to 400,000 have died and half of Syria's
population has been uprooted.
The formation of a transitional governing body has been a
key area of disagreement in the stalled U.N.-mediated peace
talks, since it implies an end to the monopoly on power enjoyed
by President Bashar al-Assad.
Although a political transition, including elections and a
new constitution, was agreed in a U.N. Security Council
resolution, Assad's government has said his future is not up for
discussion, but has proposed the establishment of a national
unity government by consensus.
The opposition says Assad and his closest allies can have no
role in Syria's future.
A huge resurgence of violence means peace talks in Geneva
have been on hold since the end of April, and U.N. mediator
Staffan de Mistura has repeatedly said that Syria needs a halt
in the fighting before talks can resume.
Kabawat said the opposition would press foreign ministers in
London to take the steps needed to restore the diplomatic
process, and to hold Assad's government accountable for the use
of chemical weapons in Syria.
"The reality is the international community is failing
Syrian civilians, most recently in Aleppo, Daraya, and
Moadamiya; where we have seen no real steps will to protect
civilians or break the sieges," she said.
