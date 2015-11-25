ISTANBUL/AMMAN Nov 25 Footage filmed at a
crossing on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey's southern
province of Kilis showed trucks burning on Wednesday after what
aid workers said was an apparent air strike.
The head of the rebel-run border crossing in the same area
said separately that air strikes hit a garage for commercial
trailers, killing three people.
"Our teams helped to extinguish the fire... The trucks do
not belong to us and there is no information on who bombed
them," Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based official from the
Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), told Reuters.
The aid worker who filmed the aftermath initially said it
appeared aid trucks had been targeted.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)