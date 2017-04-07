PALM BEACH, Fla., April 6 U.S. President Donald
Trump said on Thursday he ordered a targeted military strike on
the airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was
launched and added there could be no dispute that Syria had used
banned chemical weapons.
"It is in the vital national security interest of the United
States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly
chemical weapons," Trump said.
"There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical
weapons, violated its obligations under the chemical weapons
convention and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council."
