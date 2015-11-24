LONDON Nov 24 Britain said the downing of a
Russian warplane near the Syrian border by Turkish fighter jets
on Tuesday was very serious and that it was seeking further
details urgently.
"A Russian air force jet was shot down near the
Turkish-Syrian border this morning. We are seeking further
details urgently," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
"Clearly this is a very serious incident but it would be
unwise to comment further until we have more certainty on the
facts," the ministry said.
Turkish fighter jets shot down a Russian warplane near the
Syrian border on Tuesday after repeated warnings over air space
violations, but Moscow said it could prove the jet had not left
Syrian air space.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)