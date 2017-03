ANKARA Nov 24 Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey had the right to respond if its airspace is violated despite repeated warnings, speaking after a Russian warplane was shot down by Turkish jets along the country's Syria border.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, Davutoglu said the world should know that Turkey would do "whatever is necessary" to guarantee the country's security.

