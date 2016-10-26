ISTANBUL Oct 26 Turkey's military operations in
Syria aim to secure control of the towns of al-Bab and Manbij
but are not intended to stretch to the city of Aleppo, President
Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
"Let's make a joint fight against terrorist organisations.
But Aleppo belongs to the people of Aleppo, we must explain this
... making calculations over Aleppo would not be right," Erdogan
said in a speech in Ankara.
His comments came after forces allied to Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad warned Turkey against any advance towards their
positions to the north and east of Aleppo, saying any such move
would be met "decisively and with force".
