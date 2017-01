ISTANBUL Dec 1 President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey's military operation in support of rebels in northern Syria did not target any one country or individual, but was aimed at terrorist organisations.

His comment, in a speech at the presidential palace, came after he said earlier this week that Turkey was in Syria to "end the rule of the cruel (President Bashar al-) Assad".

