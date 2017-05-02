ANKARA May 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said he would discuss possible operations in Syria's Manbij and
Raqqa with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official
visit to Russia on Wednesday, and with U.S. President Donald
Trump later this month.
Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate his return to the
membership of the ruling AK Party, Erdogan said he hoped his
upcoming discussions with Putin and Trump would start a new era
in Syria and Iraq.
He also said Turkey would not allow Kurdish militant groups
to achieve their goals in northern Syria.
Turkey views the Kurdish militant group YPG as an extension
of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a
three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state for Kurdish
autonomy. Relations between Turkey and the United States have
recently been strained over U.S. support for the YPG in the
fight against Islamic State in Syria.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing
by Ece Toksabay)