ANKARA Dec 30 The Turkish armed forces said on
Friday Russian aircraft had carried out three air strikes
against Islamic State in the area of al-Bab and south of the
town in northern Syria, killing 12 of the jihadists.
In a round-up of its military operations over the past 24
hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the Turkish
military also said one Turkish soldier was killed and five
wounded in an Islamic State attack to the south of al Azrak.
Also, Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes in the areas
of al-Bab and Daglabash, destroying 17 IS targets and killing 26
militants, the statement said.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)