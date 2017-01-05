ANKARA Jan 5 Turkish warplanes and artillery
have struck Islamic State targets in Syria, 'neutralising' 38 of
the group's militants, Turkey's military said in a statement on
Thursday.
In a round-up of its military operations over the last 24
hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said air
strikes by Turkish fighter jets on 28 Islamic State targets
destroyed shelters, command centres, weapons and vehicles.
The Turkish military operation, dubbed 'Euphrates Shield',
was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State
militants away from the border region. In recent weeks, the
forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.
