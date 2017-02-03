ISTANBUL Feb 3 Turkey's foreign ministry
undersecretary will hold talks with representatives of the
Syrian opposition in Ankara on Friday, ministry sources said,
ahead of U.N.-sponsored peace talks on Syria scheduled for later
this month.
The Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee, the main
opposition umbrella group in Syria, along with other groups
which took part in peace talks in Kazakhstan last month, will be
among those attending, the foreign ministry sources said.
The next round of U.N.-backed peace talks on Syria has been
scheduled for Feb. 20, diplomats said on Tuesday, about two
weeks later than originally planned.
The January talks between the Syrian government and
opposition in the Kazakh capital Astana ended with Russia,
Turkey and Iran agreeing to monitor Syrian government and
opposition compliance with a Dec. 30 truce.
