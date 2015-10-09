(Adds quote, details, background)
ANKARA Oct 9 Turkey is concerned about the
potential for a fresh wave of Syrian migrants arriving at its
border as a result of Russian air strikes in Syria, the foreign
ministry said on Friday.
A mass influx of refugees, many from Syria, has unleashed a
crisis in the European Union. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan,
whose country hosts more than 2 million migrants, has accused
the bloc of an inadequate response.
"With Russia's air operations in recent weeks, there is
naturally the potential for a wave of migrants to emerge. We are
concerned about that," foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic
told reporters.
He also said NATO-member Turkey was continuing talks with
the alliance and bilateral partners on enhancing its defence
capabilities, including Patriot missile systems, but had not
made a request for NATO to send military forces to Turkey.
The violation of Turkish air space by two Russian jets last
weekend brought the Syrian conflict across NATO's borders, but
Bilgic said that, as yet, no Russian delegation had been sent to
Ankara to provide information on the incursions.
Turkey's NATO envoy urged the alliance on Thursday to keep
up missile defences along its Syrian border, and NATO's
secretary-general said he was prepared to send forces to defend
Turkey's border.
