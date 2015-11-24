* Turkish F16s warned jet first - military official
* Russia says plane did not leave Syrian air space
* Footage shows jet going down, crew parachuting out
* Fate of pilots remains unclear
* Turkish and Russian assets fall on escalation fears
(Adds Turkish letter to UN, Obama, Hollande, fate of pilots)
By Tulay Karadeniz and Maria Kiselyova
ANKARA/MOSCOW, Nov 24 Turkey shot down a Russian
warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday, saying the jet had
violated its air space, in one of the most serious publicly
acknowledged clashes between a NATO member country and Russia
for half a century.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the plane had been
attacked when it was 1 km (0.62 mile) inside Syria and warned of
"serious consequences" for what he termed a stab in the back
administered by "the accomplices of terrorists".
"We will never tolerate such crimes like the one committed
today," Putin said, as Russian and Turkish shares fell on fears
of an escalation between the former Cold War enemies.
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, Turkey said it had
shot down the jet while in Turkish air space. Along with a
second plane, the aircraft had flown more than a mile into
Turkey for 17 seconds, despite being warned 10 times in five
minutes while approaching to change direction, the letter said.
"Nobody should doubt that we made our best efforts to avoid
this latest incident. But everyone should respect the right of
Turkey to defend its borders," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said in a speech in Ankara.
In condemnation of Russian air strikes in Syria, during
which Turkish air space has been violated several times in
recent weeks, Erdogan said that only Turkey's "cool-headedness"
had prevented worse incidents in the past.
Each country summoned a diplomatic representative of the
other. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cancelled a visit
to Turkey due on Wednesday and the defence ministry said it was
preparing measures to respond to such incidents.
U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois
Hollande, meeting in Washington, urged against an escalation,
while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military
alliance stood in solidarity with Turkey.
Footage from private Turkish broadcaster Haberturk TV showed
the warplane going down in flames, a long plume of smoke
trailing behind it as it crashed in a wooded part of an area the
TV said was known by Turks as "Turkmen Mountain".
Separate footage from Turkey's Anadolu Agency showed two
pilots parachuting out of the jet before it crashed.
A deputy commander of rebel Turkmen forces in Syria said his
men shot both pilots dead as they came down. The Russian
military confirmed one pilot had been shot dead from the ground
and another soldier died during a rescue operation.
A senior Turkish official said at least one of the pilots
could still be alive. "It's not a fact but a possibility. We're
trying to verify the information and taking all necessary steps
to facilitate their return," the official said.
A video sent to Reuters earlier appeared to show one of the
pilots immobile and badly wounded on the ground.
"MORAL CRUSADE"
Russia's defence ministry said one of its Su-24 fighter jets
had been downed in Syria and that "for the entire duration of
the flight, the aircraft was exclusively over Syrian territory",
a suggestion Turkey denied.
"The data we have is very clear. There were two planes
approaching our border, we warned them as they were getting too
close," another senior Turkish official told Reuters. "Our
findings show clearly that Turkish air space was violated
multiple times. And they violated it knowingly."
A U.S. military spokesman said it was an issue between the
Turkish and Russian governments and that U.S.-led coalition
operations in Syria and Iraq were continuing "as planned".
Moscow's decision to launch separate air strikes in Syria
means Russian and NATO planes have been flying combat missions
in the same air space for the first time since World War Two,
targeting various insurgent groups close to Turkish borders.
Russia's military involvement in Syria has brought losses,
including the bombing by militants of a Russian passenger jet
over Egypt. But there is no sign yet that public opinion is
turning against the operation in Syria and the Kremlin said it
would continue.
Instead Moscow, helped by state-controlled television, has
used these reverses to rally public opinion, portraying the
campaign as a moral crusade that Russia must complete, despite
indifference or obstruction from elsewhere.
A U.S. official said U.S. forces were not involved in the
downing of the Russian jet, which was the first time a Russian
or Soviet military aircraft has been publicly acknowledged to
have been shot down by a NATO member since the 1950s.
The incident appeared to scupper hopes of a rapprochement
between Russia and the West in the wake of the Islamic State
attacks in Paris, which had led to calls for a united front
against the jihadist group in Syria.
Russia's main stock index fell more than two percent, while
Turkish stocks fell more than four percent. Both the rouble and
lira currencies were weaker.
Lavrov advised Russians not to visit Turkey and one of
Russia's largest tour operators to the country said it would
temporarily suspend sales of trips.
SHOT AS THEY FELL
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group
said the warplane crashed in a mountainous area in the northern
countryside of Latakia province, where there had been aerial
bombardment earlier and where pro-government forces have been
battling insurgents on the ground.
"A Russian pilot," a voice is heard saying in the video sent
to Reuters as men gather around the man on the ground. "God is
great," is also heard.
The rebel group that sent the video operates in the
northwestern area of Syria, where groups including the Free
Syrian Army are active but Islamic State, which has beheaded
captives in the past, has no known presence.
A deputy commander of a Turkmen brigade told reporters on a
trip organised by Turkish authorities that his forces had shot
both pilots dead as they descended.
"Our comrades opened fire into the air and they died in the
air," Alpaslan Celik said near the Syrian village of Yamadi,
holding what he said was a piece of a pilot's parachute.
In a further sign of a growing fallout over Syria, Syrian
rebel fighters who have received U.S. arms said they fired at a
Russian helicopter, forcing it to land in territory held by
Moscow's Syrian government allies.
Turkey called this week for a U.N. Security Council meeting
to discuss attacks on Turkmens, who are Syrians of Turkish
descent, and last week Ankara summoned the Russian ambassador to
protest against the bombing of their villages.
About 1,700 people have fled the mountainous area due to
fighting in the last three days, a Turkish official said on
Monday. Russian jets have bombed the area in support of ground
operations by Syrian government forces.
(Additional reporting by Mehmet Emin Caliskan in Yamadi, Syria;
Humeyra Pamuk, Daren Butler, Melih Aslan and Asli Kandemir in
Istanbul, Orhan Coskun in Ankara; Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow; Tom Perry and Sylvia Westall in Beirut; Guy
Faulconbridge in London; Michelle Nichols in New York, Robin
Emmott in Brussels, Roberta Rampton in Washington; Writing by
Nick Tattersall and David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens,
Philippa Fletcher and David Stamp)