(Adds Syria fighting, Syrian gov't statement)
By Tuvan Gumrukcu and Lisa Barrington
ANKARA/BEIRUT Oct 22 Turkish-backed forces will
press on to the Islamic State-held town of al-Bab in Syria,
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, emphasising
Ankara's drive to sweep militants and Syrian Kurdish fighters
from territory near its border.
The Syrian military, however, said the presence of Turkish
troops on Syrian soil was unacceptable and a "dangerous
escalation and flagrant breach of Syria's sovereignty."
Backed by Turkish tanks, special forces and air strikes, a
group of rebels fighting under the loose banner of the Free
Syrian Army crossed into northern Syria in August and took the
border town of Jarablus from Islamic State largely unopposed.
The rebels have since extended those gains and now control
an area of roughly 1,270 square km (490 square miles) in
northern Syria. While Turkey's initial focus was on driving
Islamic State from Jarablus, much of its efforts have been spent
on stopping the advance of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters.
"They say, 'Don't go to al-Bab'. We are obliged to, we will
go there," Erdogan said in a speech at the opening of an
education centre in the northwest province of Bursa. "We have to
prepare a region cleansed from terror."
Erdogan also said that Turkey would do what was necessary
with its coalition partners in Syria's Raqqa, but would not work
with the Syrian Kurdish fighters.
NATO STRAINS OVER SYRIA
Differences over Syria have caused strains between NATO
allies Turkey and the United States. Washington is backing the
Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, seeing it as an effective partner in
the fight against Islamic State. Turkey fears the militia's
advance will embolden Kurdish militants at home.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has carried out
a three-decade insurgency that has killed more than 40,000
people, mostly Kurds, in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast.
Both sides are supposed to be fighting Islamic State in
Syria, but escalating clashes between them have highlighted the
conflicting agendas of Ankara and Washington in the increasingly
complex battlefield of northern Syria.
Since Wednesday, dozens of Turkish rockets and air strikes
have pounded territory taken recently from Islamic State by
Kurdish fighters allied to the U.S.-backed Syria Democratic
Forces (SDF) militia, a monitor and militia spokesperson said.
Turkey's military on Saturday confirmed that it had hit 72
Islamic State and 50 Syrian Kurdish fighter targets in northern
Syria by early Friday morning.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
monitoring group said there was heavy fighting on Saturday on
the frontline between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish fighters
allied to the U.S.-backed SDF militia west of Marea. Marea is a
town in Turkey-backed rebel territory on the way to al-Bab.
The Observatory said around a dozen fighters on both sides
have died in the past three days of escalating fighting.
If Turkey-backed rebels push further south through the
current battleground with Kurdish fighters, they will come into
contact with territory controlled by Syrian government and
allied forces north of the city of Aleppo.
Statements from the Kurdish fighters on Saturday said an
intense attack was being waged by Turkey-backed forces with
tanks and heavy shelling. The Observatory and the Kurdish
fighters said tanks had been seen crossing from Turkey from more
than one border crossing.
The Syrian military said earlier this week it would bring
down any Turkish war planes entering Syrian air space and
reiterated its warning against Ankara on Saturday.
"The presence of Turkish military units inside the Syrian
border is totally unacceptable in any form. We will deal with
them as an occupying force and will confront them by all
possible means," the Syrian Army General Command said.
(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Helen
Popper)