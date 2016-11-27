ISTANBUL Nov 27 A rocket attack by Islamic
State militants in northern Syria caused symptoms of "chemical
gas" in 22 Syrian rebels, state media cited the Turkish armed
forces as saying on Sunday.
The attack targeted Turkey-backed rebels who have been
besieging the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab for days.
Al-Bab is a major target in the "Euphrates Shield" operation to
push the jihadists away from the Syrian side of the Turkish
border.
The Turkish military said the rocket attack was in Syria's
Haliliye area, according to state-run Anadolu agency. It did not
specify when the attack occurred.
Media reports said Turkish AFAD emergency relief teams had
conducted various tests on the affected rebels for traces of
chemical materials at a hospital in Turkey's border province of
Kilis.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)