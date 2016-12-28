MOSCOW Dec 28 The Kremlin said on Wednesday it
could not comment on a report by Turkey's state-run Anadolu
Agency which said Turkey and Russia had agreed on a proposal
toward a general ceasefire in Syria.
"I cannot answer that question right now," Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "I don't have
sufficient information."
"We are constantly in touch with our Turkish colleagues to
discuss various details about the possible talks that are
planned for Astana," he said, referring to potential Syrian
peace talks Russia wants to organise in Kazakhstan.
"This is all being done to search for a political resolution
for Syria."
