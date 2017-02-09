MOSCOW Feb 9 The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday
that Russian war planes had accidentally killed three Turkish
soldiers in an air strike that went wrong in northern Syria, the
RIA news agency reported.
Turkey's military said earlier on Thursday that the Russian
strikes had accidentally killed three of its soldiers and
wounded 11 others in an operation against Islamic State.
President Vladimir Putin had expressed his condolences to
his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call, the
Kremlin said.
It said in a statement that the incident had taken place
near the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria.
Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters resumed a major
offensive inside the city on Thursday, a day after they broke
through IS defences in its remaining stronghold in Aleppo
province.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)