Jordan's Abdullah to press Trump administration to step up war on Islamist militants
* Abdullah's backing of Moscow's Syria policy seen as shift officials
ANKARA Aug 29 Turkish armed forces have carried out 61 artillery strikes around the northern Syrian town of Jarablus in the past 24 hours, hitting 20 targets, Turkey's military said on Monday.
The military said in a statement it was "taking all measures and showing maximum sensitivity" to prevent harm to civilians.
Turkey-backed forces pushed deeper into northern Syria on Monday, drawing a rebuke from NATO ally the United States, which said it was concerned the battle for territory had shifted away from targeting Islamic State.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. cities and at airports on Sunday to voice outrage over President Donald Trump's executive order restricting entry into the country for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations and said the United States would resume issuing visas for all countries in the next 90 days as he faced rising criticism at home and abroad and new protests in U.S. cities.