BRUSSELS Nov 24 NATO ambassadors called on
Ankara to show "cool-headedness" on Tuesday following an
emergency meeting in Brussels, after Turkey shot down a Russian
warplane near the Syrian border, diplomats said.
Diplomats present at the meeting told Reuters that while
none of the 28 NATO envoys defended Russia's actions, many
expressed concern that Turkey did not escort the Russian
warplane out of its airspace.
"There are other ways of dealing with these kinds of
incidents," said one diplomat who declined to be named.
