ANKARA Nov 24 The warplane shot down by Turkey
near the Syrian border on Tuesday was a Russian-made SU-24,
Turkish presidential sources said, adding it was downed in line
with Turkey's rules of engagement after violating Ankara's
airspace.
President Tayyip Erdogan has been briefed by the head of the
military and will talk to Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, the
sources said.
Russia's defence ministry said the downed fighter jet was
Russian and did not violate Turkish airspace, the RIA news
agency reported.
