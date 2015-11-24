SOCHI, Russia Nov 24 President Vladimir Putin called Turkey's downing of a Russian fighter jet "a stab in the back" carried out by the accomplices of terrorists, saying the incident would have serious consequences for Moscow's relations with Ankara.

Speaking in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi before a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, Putin said the downed plane, which Turkey said it had repeatedly warned, had been attacked inside Syria when it was 1 kilometre from the Turkish border and had come down 4 kilometres inside Syria. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Sochi, Polina Devitt and Jack Stubbs in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Osborn)