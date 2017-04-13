ANKARA, April 13 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday
to support an investigation by the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons into the chemical weapons attack
in Syria last week, Turkish presidential sources said.
In a phone call, Erdogan stressed to his Russian counterpart
that the use of chemical weapons was a crime against humanity,
they said.
The April 4 attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, blamed by
many governments on the forces of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, killed scores of people and prompted the United States
to launch a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu;
Editing by Andrew Roche)