YAMADI, Syria Nov 24 Turkmen forces in Syria
shot dead the two pilots of a Russian jet downed by Turkish
warplanes near the border with Turkey on Tuesday as they
descended with parachutes, a deputy commander of a Turkmen
brigade told reporters.
"Both of the pilots were retrieved dead. Our comrades opened
fire into the air and they died in the air," Alpaslan Celik, a
deputy commander in a Syrian Turkmen brigade said near the
Syrian village of Yamadi as he held what he said was a piece of
a pilot's parachute.
