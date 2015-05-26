BEIRUT May 26 A state-run Syrian television station said in a newsflash on Tuesday that the signal of government-run satellite TV stations was being disrupted, without giving further details.

The Syria TV station flickered on and off on Tuesday when viewed on its normal frequency. Broadcasting of that channel was switched to the frequency of another state-run TV channel, Syrian Drama TV.

State news agency SANA was still accessible on the internet.

