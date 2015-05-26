BRIEF-Amazing Microelectronic announces dividend payment for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.8 per share to shareholders for 2016
BEIRUT May 26 A state-run Syrian television station said in a newsflash on Tuesday that the signal of government-run satellite TV stations was being disrupted, without giving further details.
The Syria TV station flickered on and off on Tuesday when viewed on its normal frequency. Broadcasting of that channel was switched to the frequency of another state-run TV channel, Syrian Drama TV.
State news agency SANA was still accessible on the internet.
(Beirut newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.8 per share to shareholders for 2016
LONDON, March 27 There will still be opportunities for the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, to invest in Britain after it leaves the European Union, its chief executive said on Monday.