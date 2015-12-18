(Updates with start of ministerial talks)
By John Irish, Sabine Siebold and Arshad Mohammed
UNITED NATIONS Dec 18 The five permanent
members of the United Nations Security Council were struggling
to agree on a draft resolution endorsing an international bid to
end the five-year civil war in Syria, as ministerial talks began
in New York on Friday.
Western powers had hoped the council would rubber-stamp a
resolution endorsing a two-year road map for talks between
Syria's government and opposition on a unity government,
expected to begin in January, and eventual elections.
Council diplomats said they aimed to clinch an agreement on
a text. But a deal remained elusive on Friday morning as talks
among the 17 members of the so-called International Syria
Support Group got underway at New York's Palace Hotel.
The 15-nation Security Council was scheduled to meet at 3
p.m. ET (2000 GMT) to discuss Syria, and it was not yet clear
whether they would have a resolution to adopt.
The road map, which also calls for a nationwide ceasefire
that would not apply to Islamic State, Nusra Front and some
other militant groups, was worked out in two rounds of
ministerial talks in Vienna.
Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin suggested there were
significant disagreements on the draft resolution among the
Security Council five veto powers - the United States, Britain,
France, Russia and China.
"I'm not sure it's going to happen because there are some
unfortunately deliberate, or not deliberate, attempts to
undercut the Vienna documents and we don't want to see that," he
told reporters on Thursday without elaborating.
Diplomats said the main problem with the resolution involved
Russian and Iranian concerns about how to refer to a bloc of
opposition groups that would join U.N.-led peace talks with the
Syrian government set to begin in January.
Western officials say a recent meeting in Saudi Arabia of
opposition figures made significant headway in coming up with an
opposition bloc, though Russia and Iran questioned the
legitimacy of the Saudi-hosted discussions.
"Do not expect a breakthrough from this round of talks. Many
differences remain, including differences on terrorist groups,"
an Iranian diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
The Riyadh conference agreed to set up a 34-member
secretariat to supervise peace talks, and that committee will
also select the opposition's negotiating team.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that the political
process could go backwards if no progress was made in New York.
"The two most important issues are the launch of the
political negotiation and the other is the ceasefire," Wang
added. "We hope this meeting can form a consensus on these two
major issues and generate concrete actions."
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said there
was "some movement" in the talks on Syria, adding that one goal
of the New York meetings was to clarify the timeline for peace
talks between the government and opposition.
Foreign ministers from 17 countries - including Russia's
Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and other
European and Middle Eastern ministers, as well as top diplomats
from regional rivals Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran, were in New
York for the Syria meetings.
Also present were U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, his Syria envoy
Staffan de Mistura and EU foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini.
Earlier this week diplomats said some progress had been made
on the most difficult sticking point in the talks - the fate of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
They said Russia had indicated it had no problem with the
eventual ouster of Assad at the end of a transition period,
though it would not admit that publicly.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau, Parisa Hafezi,
Denis Dyomkin and Michelle Nichols; Writing by Louis
Charbonneau; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alden Bentley)