By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, March 26
UNITED NATIONS, March 26 The Syrian government
has only allowed the United Nations to deliver aid to three of
the 33 sites it has requested access to this year, aid chief
Valerie Amos said on Thursday as she urged the U.N. Security
Council to take "concrete steps."
Syrian troops removed surgical, medical and reproductive
health supplies from two convoys granted access, Amos told the
council. Medical supplies for just 58,000 people had reached
some of the 4.8 million people in hard-to-reach areas, she said.
"I ask this council to make it clear to the government of
Syria that these convoys must be allowed to proceed and their
security forces should allow the free passage of all supplies to
people in need," Amos told the 15-member council.
"Council members may wish to consider the concrete steps
they would like to take," said Amos, adding that next month she
would make proposals to the council on what they could do.
The Security Council has been deadlocked on how to try and
end the Syrian conflict. Russia, an ally of Syria backed by
China, has vetoed several resolutions on threatening any action
against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.
The number of people in besieged areas - where they cannot
leave and aid cannot be delivered regularly - had more than
doubled to an estimated 440,000 from 212,000, she said, adding
that more than 40 percent are besieged by the government.
"Time is running out, more people will die," Amos said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday that the
people of Syria feel "increasingly abandoned by the world."
The United Nations says more than 220,000 people have been
killed since Syrian troops cracked down on a pro-democracy
movement in 2011, sparking an armed uprising. Some four million
Syrians have fled the country and an estimated 7.6 million are
internally displaced.
The United Nations is seeking $8.4 billion to meet the
humanitarian needs of the Syrian conflict in 2015. A pledging
conference will be held in Kuwait on March 31.
Amos said that the life expectancy of a Syrian is now
estimated to 20 years less than when the conflict started and
nearly two-thirds of some 22 million Syrians are now living in
extreme poverty.
"The inability of this council and countries with influence
over the different parties at war in Syria, to agree on the
elements for a political solution ... means the humanitarian
consequences will continue to be dire for millions," Amos said.
