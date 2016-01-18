By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 18 The United Nations said
on Monday it would not issue invitations to peace talks between
Syria's government and opposition set to begin on Jan. 25 until
major powers pushing the peace process reach agreement on which
rebel representatives should attend.
"At this stage the U.N. will proceed with issuing
invitations when the countries spearheading the ISSG
(International Syria Support Group) process come to an
understanding on who among the opposition should be invited,"
U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.
The countries driving the diplomatic initiative on Syria
include the United States, Russia and other European and Middle
Eastern powers, including rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.
U.N. diplomats say it looks increasingly likely that the
U.N.-brokered talks between Syria's government and opposition
will be delayed.
"Delay appears likely," one diplomatic source told Reuters.
This also appeared to be the underlying message coming from
U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura's closed-door briefing via
video link for the Security Council, diplomatic sources told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
When asked if a possible delay in the talks was discussed,
Uruguay's U.N. Ambassador Elbio Rosselli, president of the
council for January, said after the briefing: "I would only say
that no different date was considered today."
The talks planned for Jan. 25 in Geneva are part of a peace
process endorsed by the U.N. Security Council last month in a
rare display of international agreement on Syria, where a
five-year-old-civil war has killed at least 250,000 people.
That process calls for Syrian peace talks aimed at setting
up a transitional government and eventual elections.
But even with the backing of Washington and Moscow, which
support opposite sides in the conflict, the peace process faces
formidable obstacles.
Russia and Iran, which support Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, have rejected attempts by Saudi Arabia, which like the
United States and European powers opposes Assad, to organize the
Syrian opposition and delegation for the talks.
Russia and Iran say some of the opposition members backed by
the Saudis are linked to al Qaeda. Assad's government routinely
describes all armed opposition groups as "terrorists," often
equating them with Islamic State, the militant group that has
seized large parts of Syria and Iraq.
Western-backed Syrian opposition groups have said they want
government sieges to end before talks can start. The United
Nations says government and opposition sieges have put civilians
at risk of starvation.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)