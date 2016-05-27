UNITED NATIONS May 27 The United Nations'
humanitarian chief on Friday demanded that the Syrian government
and militant groups stop interfering with the delivery of food
and medicine for civilians trapped in besieged and
difficult-to-reach areas in war-ravaged Syria.
"The continued use of siege and starvation as a weapon of
war is reprehensible," U.N. under secretary-general Stephen
O'Brien told the 15-nation Security Council.
"Based on the latest information, we now estimate that some
592,700 people are currently living in besieged areas," he said,
adding that most of those were surrounded by government forces.
The five-year-old civil war in Syria has killed at least
250,000 people. Millions have been displaced and many of those
are now refugees living abroad.
O'Brien said the Syrian government, and to a lesser extent
the militant groups fighting the government and against each
other, deliberately interfere with and restrict aid deliveries.
He complained that the U.N. had asked to send aid convoys to
35 besieged and hard-to-reach areas in Syria in May but the
government only granted full access to 14 of them and partial
access to another eight.
He added that the parties to the conflict also continued to
siphon off crucial medical supplies from aid convoys.
"The removal of life-saving medicines and medical supplies
such as surgical kits, midwifery kits, and emergency kits has
continued unabated, with supplies for an estimated 150,000
treatments removed from convoys since the beginning of the
year," he said.
Since February 2014, medical supplies for over 650,000
treatments have been taken from aid convoys, O'Brien said.
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari questioned the
accuracy of O'Brien's claims and blamed the bulk of the violence
against civilians in Syria on Islamic State and Nusra Front
militants.
O'Brien told the council he stood by his claims.
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said the complaints from
Syria were ironic given that it is "a government that pulls
infant formula off of convoys, (as well as) anesthetics and
surgical equipment."
