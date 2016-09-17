UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 17 The United Nations Security Council is likely to meet on Saturday at the request of Russia, diplomats said, to discuss air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition in Syria, which Moscow said had targeted and killed Syrian military personnel.
Russia and a war monitoring group said coalition jets bombed a Syrian army position near Deir al-Zor airport on Saturday, killing dozens of Syrian soldiers. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders