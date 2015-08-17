BEIRUT Aug 17 Damascus should allow greater
humanitarian access to people in need inside Syria, the United
Nations' aid chief said on Monday after his first visit to the
country.
Stephen O'Brien, who took up his post in May, also condemned
Syrian air strikes that killed nearly 100 people outside the
capital during his visit, saying actions by all sides fighting
in the four-year conflict were "unacceptable".
"The dire catastrophe, which is the humanitarian situation
in Syria... is worsening," he told Reuters in Beirut after
weekend meetings with Syria's foreign minister and deputy
foreign minister.
"It was therefore very much central to the discussions I had
with government ministers that we need to have that unimpeded
access... (to) all people who are vulnerable and in need," he
said.
O'Brien visited Damascus and the central Syrian city of
Homs. He condemned Syrian army air strikes on the city of Douma,
northeast of Damascus, which were reported to have killed almost
100 people, after his meetings with officials
"As I was having discussions - it became apparent shortly
afterwards - that there had been these air strikes. Like others,
I was horrified... it is absolutely vital to recognise that that
is unacceptable.
"Equally, I saw the effects of yet more cuts to the water
supply in parts of Damascus from those who are on the other side
of the argument. It is clear to me that those cutting water
supplies as a weapon of war, it is unacceptable," O'Brien said.
The Syrian civil war has killed an estimated quarter of a
million people and driven more than 11 million from their homes.
(Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King)