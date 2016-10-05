GENEVA Oct 5 Half of the estimated 275,000
Syrians besieged in eastern Aleppo want to leave, the United
Nations said on Wednesday, as food supplies are running thin and
people are driven to burning plastic for fuel.
Food prices are rising and supplies are running out. Mothers
were reportedly tying ropes around their stomachs or drinking
large amounts of water to reduce the feeling of hunger and
prioritise food for their children, the U.N. said.
"An assessment conducted in eastern Aleppo city concluded
that 50 percent of the inhabitants expressed willingness to
leave if they can," the U.N. Office for Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs said in an update on the Aleppo situation.
It did not say how many of the other 50 percent were
determined to stay.
The United States and other Western countries say Moscow and
Damascus are guilty of war crimes in deliberately targeting
civilians, hospitals and aid deliveries for more than 250,000
people trapped under siege in Aleppo. The Syrian and Russian
governments say they target only militants.
Aid workers in eastern Aleppo have distributed food rations
for 13,945 children under 6 years old, but a lack of cooking gas
makes it difficult to cook what little food remains.
MENTAL HEALTH
"Reports of civilians rummaging through the rubble of
destroyed buildings to salvage any flammable material that can
be used for cooking are common," the report said.
"Poor-quality fuel, which is made from burning plastic, is
available in limited amounts."
A litre of diesel fuel costs about 1,300 Syrian pounds or
about $2.25, while a litre of petrol costs 7,000 Syrian pounds
or about $13.70.
Psychological health is also suffering, the report said.
"Moreover, arguments among spouses have reportedly increased
as many women are blaming their husbands for choosing to stay
while it was possible to leave the city."
Civilians are walking up to 2 km to fetch water, which is
available from boreholes, and the water situation across the
city is "of grave concern", the report said.
"Local authorities in charge of the Sulaiman Al-Halabi
water station shut off the electrical power to the station to
prevent extensive damage should hostilities impact the water
station directly," it said.
