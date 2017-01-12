(Adds details, quotes)
GENEVA Jan 12 The ceasefire in the Syria war is
holding for the most part but humanitarian aid is still not
getting through to besieged areas where food is running out, the
U.N. envoy said on Thursday.
Envoy Staffan de Mistura voiced concern that 23 buses and
Syrian drivers used in recent evacuations were being stopped
from leaving the villages of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province
by armed groups. He called for them to be allowed to leave.
"These are not U.N. officials, these are Syrian buses with
Syrian drivers. And that is not to happen because this
complicates then tit-for-tat approaches," de Mistura told
reporters in Geneva after the weekly meeting of the humanitarian
task force.
The ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey last month was
largely holding, he said But fighting was still going on in two
villages in the Wadi Barada valley, the site of water pumping
facilities serving more than 5 million people in Damascus. Five
five other villages in the area had reached an agreement with
the government, he said.
Water engineers are ready to repair the damaged facility,
security permitting, he said, although two attempts to do so had
been blocked by armed groups.
"Military activities in that area means also the potential
of further damaging water pumps and water supplies," he said.
De Mistura said he understood that the United Nations would
be invited for talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Jan. 23,
being organised by Russia and Turkey.
That meeting was aimed at deepening the cessation of
hostilities and forming "some type of political broad lines,"
which could contribute to Geneva peace talks he has convened
around Feb. 8, de Mistura said. But there had been no formal
invitations or confirmed dates for Astana.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)