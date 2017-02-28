GENEVA Feb 28 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday that a U.N. Security Council
resolution put forward by Western powers to sanction Syria's
government over the alleged use of chemical weapons would have a
negative impact on peace talks.
"It is counter-constructive," Gatilov told reporters. "The
climate will be negative, not because we will veto it, but
because this resolution was put forward."
The Security Council will vote later on Tuesday on a
resolution drafted by France, Britain and the United States to
ban the supply of helicopters to the Syrian government and to
blacklist Syrian military commanders.
