GENEVA Aug 11 The United Nations said on
Thursday it was trying to arrange with Russia a "workable
humanitarian pause" in fighting in the divided Syrian city of
Aleppo, warning time was running out for up to two million
trapped civilians.
U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said that
reports of a gas, believed to be chlorine, being dropped on
Aleppo are being investigated. "There is a lot of evidence that
it actually did take place", he told reporters, adding that if
confirmed the attack would amount to a war crime.
Russia said on Wednesday there would be daily three-hour
ceasefires in Aleppo starting Thursday to allow humanitarian
convoys to enter the city safely, a proposal which the United
Nations mediator said was "not enough".
U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said that a 48-hour
pause was required to ensure safe deliveries, adding: "What is
the new and positive thing today is that the Russian Federation
said they would like to sit down with us and the other co-chair
(the United States) to discuss how the U.N. proposal could be
implemented. We are hopeful that will lead to something."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Larry King)