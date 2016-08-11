GENEVA Aug 11 The United Nations said on Thursday it was trying to arrange with Russia a "workable humanitarian pause" in fighting in the divided Syrian city of Aleppo, warning time was running out for up to two million trapped civilians.

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said that reports of a gas, believed to be chlorine, being dropped on Aleppo are being investigated. "There is a lot of evidence that it actually did take place", he told reporters, adding that if confirmed the attack would amount to a war crime.

Russia said on Wednesday there would be daily three-hour ceasefires in Aleppo starting Thursday to allow humanitarian convoys to enter the city safely, a proposal which the United Nations mediator said was "not enough".

U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said that a 48-hour pause was required to ensure safe deliveries, adding: "What is the new and positive thing today is that the Russian Federation said they would like to sit down with us and the other co-chair (the United States) to discuss how the U.N. proposal could be implemented. We are hopeful that will lead to something."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Larry King)