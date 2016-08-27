(Adds details, rebel comment)
GENEVA Aug 27 The United Nations Special Envoy
for Syria called for all warring sides to agree by Sunday to
allow the first safe delivery of relief supplies to the divided
city of Aleppo.
The U.N. is seeking a weekly 48-hour humanitarian pause to
deliver food, medicines and other aid to people in rebel-held
eastern Aleppo as well as those in the government-controlled
western part of Syria's second city. It also wants to repair the
electricity system to deliver power and clean water supplies to
1.8 million people, amid fears of disease outbreaks.
Staffan de Mistura said in a statement on Saturday that for
logistical and operational reasons convoys must go via the
Castello Road during the first pause, although he was aware of
rebel opposition to using that government-controlled route.
"The Special Envoy calls for all concerned to exert every
effort so that, by this Sunday, 28 August 2016, we know where we
stand," de Mistura said. There should be "no (military)
escalation in areas adjacent or around the area of the pause".
Russia, the main ally of the government of Bashar al-Assad,
has already accepted the U.N. plan saying it is ready to ensure
compliance, while the United States and other states are working
to get other parties to commit, de Mistura said.
U.N. agencies have said that supplies including surgical
material for treating war wounds and even baby milk have been
removed from U.N. convoys at government checkpoints throughout
the five-year conflict.
The main alliance of rebel groups in Aleppo, in a statement,
gave conditional approval to use of Castello road but said the
"shortest and fastest" Ramouseh road south of Aleppo should be
used in parallel to deliver supplies to eastern Aleppo.
The United States and Russia failed on Friday to reach a
breakthrough deal on military cooperation and a nationwide
cessation of hostilities in Syria, saying they still have issues
to resolve before an agreement could be announced.
De Mistura took part in those Geneva talks between U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; additional reporting
by Tom Perry in Beirut; editing by David Clarke/Ruth Pitchford)