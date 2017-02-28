MOSCOW Feb 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Tuesday a draft U.N. Security Council resolution put
forward by Western powers to sanction Syria's government over
the alleged use of chemical weapons was inappropriate.
The Security Council will vote later on Tuesday on a
resolution drafted by France, Britain and the United States to
ban the supply of helicopters to the Syrian government and to
blacklist Syrian military commanders.
"I think it is totally inappropriate," Putin told a news
conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, after meeting
his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev.
"It would undermine trust in the negotiating process. Russia
will not support any new sanctions against the Syrian
leadership."
Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told
reporters on Friday that Moscow would veto the draft resolution.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing
by Aleksandar Vasovic)