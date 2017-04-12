UPDATE 1-N.Korea says American detainee Warmbier released on humanitarian grounds
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it had released American citizen Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia will veto a draft U.N. resolution being pushed by the United States, Britain and France which aims to bolster support for international inquiries into a deadly toxic gas attack in Syria, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.
The U.N. Security Council could vote on the draft resolution later on Wednesday. It is similar to a text circulated to the 15-member council last week that condemns the April 4 attack and pushes Syria's government to cooperate with investigators.
Interfax cited Russian deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov as saying Russia would veto it in its current form. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it had released American citizen Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.