BEIRUT, Sept 4 A deal in Syria being discussed by the United States and Russia, which would involve a country-wide ceasefire and focus on delivering aid to embattled Aleppo, could be announced soon, Washington's Syria envoy has said.

The deal would oblige Russia to prevent Syrian government warplanes from bombing areas held by the mainstream opposition, and would require the withdrawal of Damascus's forces from a key supply route north of Aleppo, according to a letter from Michael Ratney to the armed opposition, seen by Reuters and dated Sept. 3.

In return, the United States would coordinate with Russia against al Qaeda, the letter said, without elaborating. (Reporting by John Davison and Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by Mark Potter)