WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday he had discussed Syria's use of chemical
weapons with Russia and that efforts were under way to stop it.
Kerry said he was confident the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for a "preponderance"
of chemical attacks and that "everyone's patience is wearing
thin."
He told reporters that he had spoken with Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov and said the United States was "engaged
in a number of efforts, diplomatically and otherwise" on the
matter.
