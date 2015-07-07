WASHINGTON, July 7 The United States was only
training about 60 Syrian opposition fighters to battle Islamic
State as of July 3, far below expectations, partly due to
rigorous U.S. vetting of recruits, Defense Secretary Ash Carter
told Congress on Tuesday.
"We are looking for ways to streamline our train
and equip program's vetting process to get more recruits into
the training pipeline," Carter told a Senate hearing in prepared
remarks.
"We are also refining our curriculum, expanding our outreach
to the moderate opposition, and incorporating lessons learned
from the first training class."
The program, which was launched in May in Jordan and later
in Turkey, had aimed to train as many as 5,400 fighters a year.
