By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Russia has positioned about
a half dozen tanks at an airfield at the center of a military
buildup in Syria, two U.S. officials said on Monday, adding that
the intentions of Moscow's latest deployment of heavy military
equipment were unclear.
Moscow has come under increased international pressure in
recent days to explain its moves in Syria, where the Kremlin has
been supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a 4-1/2-year
war.
The Pentagon declined to directly comment on the Reuters
report, saying it could not discuss U.S. intelligence. But a
spokesman said recent actions by Moscow suggested plans to
establish a forward air operating base.
"We have seen movement of people and things that would
indicate that they plan to use that base there, south of
Latakia, as a forward air operating base," Pentagon spokesman
Captain Jeff Davis told a news briefing.
One of the U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition
of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said seven Russian
T-90 tanks had been observed at the airfield near Latakia, an
Assad stronghold.
The two U.S. officials said Russia had also stationed
artillery that appeared to be arrayed defensively to protect
Russian personnel stationed there.
Reuters has previously reported that Russia had deployed
about 200 naval infantry soldiers to the airfield, as well as
temporary housing units, a portable air traffic control station
and components for an air defense system.
In a sign of the pace of Russia's buildup, Moscow has been
sending about two military cargo flights a day to the airfield
over the past week, U.S. officials say.
A diplomatic source, speaking to Reuters in the region on
condition of anonymity, said the Russians were working to
improve the airfield.
"There have been trucks going in and out. It appears the
runway is not suited to some types of aircraft yet and they have
been doing some improvements," the diplomat said.
Russia has said it will continue providing military supplies
to Syria and that its assistance to the Syrian army is in line
with international law.
The United States is using Syrian airspace to lead a
campaign of air strikes against Islamic State. A greater Russian
presence raises the prospect of the Cold War superpower foes
encountering each other on the battlefield.
So far, Russia has not sent combat aircraft or helicopter
gunships to the airfield, the Pentagon said.
Both Moscow and Washington say their enemy is Islamic State,
whose Islamist fighters control large parts of Syria and Iraq.
But Russia supports the government of Assad in Syria, while the
United States says his presence makes the situation worse.
The Syrian civil war, in which about 250,000 people have
died, has caused nearly half of Syria's prewar population of 23
million to flee, with many thousands attempting to reach Europe.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; additional reporting by Sylvia
Westall in Beirut; Editing by Susan Heavey, David Alexander and
Jonathan Oatis)