WASHINGTON, March 18 A U.S. Predator drone that
was lost over Syria on Tuesday was likely shot down, two U.S.
officials told Reuters on Wednesday, speaking on condition of
anonymity to discuss a matter they said was still under
investigation.
The U.S. military has not commented on the possible cause of
the incident.
A Syrian army source told Reuters the plane was brought down
by Syrian air defences over Latakia province - part of the
western region of Syria where Damascus has been consolidating
state control.
