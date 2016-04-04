WASHINGTON, April 4 The United States carried out an air strike in Syria that killed a prominent leader of al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front, Abu Firas al-Suri, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks violence in the country, had said he was killed in a suspected Syrian or Russian air raid on a village northwest of the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Sunday. But rebel sources said the attack appeared to have the hallmarks of a U.S. drone strike. (Reporting by Phil Stewart, Editing by Franklin Paul)