(Recasts with U.S. blaming Syrian government for hospital
strike)
WASHINGTON, April 28 Indications are that
Syria's government was solely responsible for an air strike on a
hospital in Aleppo, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday,
urging Russia to use its influence to pressure Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to stop the attacks.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said Washington was
still learning more about the attack on Wednesday night that
killed children and doctors at the hospital supported by Doctors
Without Borders.
"The indications that we have now are that these strikes
were conducted solely by the regime," Kirby said. He denied
statements by the Russian Defense Ministry that a plane
belonging to the U.S.-led coalition was seen over Aleppo on
Wednesday evening.
Russia's backing for Syrian government forces has helped
swing the war in favor of Assad, although Russia previously
denied hitting civilian targets in Syria where it launched air
raids late last year to bolster its ally.
Asked whether the strikes on the hospital were conducted
with the backing of Russian forces, Kirby added: "Not from any
measure that we can tell at this point."
But he said Moscow still wielded influence over Assad.
"We're not at the point where we'd say they don't have
influence over Assad," Kirby said, adding: "What's curious and
what we'd like to know more is to what degree are they actually
assertively, aggressively using that influence right now because
on the face of it ... it would appear that influence isn't being
asserted as energetically as we believe it could be."
The city of Aleppo has been at the epicenter of a military
escalation undermining peace talks in Geneva to end the
five-year-old war. U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura appealed to the
presidents of the United States and Russia to intervene.
Kirby said the Syrian cessation of hostilities was "very
much in peril" because of the violations and urged Moscow to use
its influence over Assad to halt the attacks.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by
David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey and Peter Cooney)