WASHINGTON, March 22 The United States will
increase pressure on Islamic State and al Qaeda and work to set
up "interim zones of stability" to help refugees return home in
the next phase of the battle to defeat the groups, U.S.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday.
Addressing top officials from an international coalition of
68 nations battling Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Tillerson
did not elaborate on where the United States planned to set up
these safety zones.
"The United States will increase our pressure on ISIS and al
Qaeda and will work to establish interim zones of stability,
through ceasefires, to allow refugees to return home," he told
the meeting at the State Department.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Yara Bayoumy)